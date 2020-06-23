Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Apache worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

