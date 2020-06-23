Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,353 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $376,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

AAPL stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day moving average is $296.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.