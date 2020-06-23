Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.05.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

