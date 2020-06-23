Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

