Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Rockshelter Capital Management LLC

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day moving average of $296.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

