Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.04. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

