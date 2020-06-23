Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by AIA Investment Management Private Ltd

AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

