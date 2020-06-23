Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Alexander Karsner Sells 20,027 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander Karsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

