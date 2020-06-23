Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

AWI opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

