ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Up 16.3%

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) shares shot up 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

ARYZTA AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

