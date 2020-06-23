Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ashley Services Group Ltd (ASX:ASH) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.25).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

Ashley Services Group Company Profile (ASX:ASH)

Ashley Services Group Limited provides training, recruitment, and labor hire services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Labour Hire and Training. It offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

