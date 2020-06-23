Assured Guaranty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,188% compared to the typical volume of 96 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AGO opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 586,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,232,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,419.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $228,910. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

