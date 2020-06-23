Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

ACBI stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shantella E. Cooper acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,045.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

