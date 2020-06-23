Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 214.70 ($2.73) on Tuesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 264.60 ($3.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.79.

In other Atlantis Japan Growth Fund news, insider Philip Ehrmann acquired 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £40,704 ($51,806.03).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

