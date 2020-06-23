AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Major Shareholder Peter W. Sonsini Buys 1,428,571 Shares of Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 1,428,571 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AVEO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

