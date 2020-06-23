Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 46,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $276,613.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,207,485 shares of company stock worth $15,533,604. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $308.52 million, a PE ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.41. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.