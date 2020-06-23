Axim Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Trading Down 9.9%

Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM) shares dropped 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 150,571 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 323,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Axim Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

Axim Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. It also engages in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies. The company sells its products through Internet, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, and affiliate sales and master distributors.

