Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis Acquires 200,000 Shares

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $8,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,847.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2,142.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

