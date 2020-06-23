Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 45,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 10.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

