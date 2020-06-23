Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

