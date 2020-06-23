B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (BPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BPM opened at GBX 231.10 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.44. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 305.70 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £4,657.32 ($5,927.61).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

