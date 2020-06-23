Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 125,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $883.78 million, a PE ratio of -738.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

