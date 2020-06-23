Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 18,252.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Myokardia by 134.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Myokardia by 77.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.32. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

