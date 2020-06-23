Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,614 Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hancock Whitney at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

HWC stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.