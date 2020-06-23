Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,455 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

