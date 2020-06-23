Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $654,000 in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Renasant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.