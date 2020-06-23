Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $742,000 in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

