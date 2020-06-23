Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $855,000 in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Livent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Livent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Livent by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

