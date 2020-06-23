Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.40). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $616.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.