Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 252,251 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,251 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 855,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,400,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $419,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,843 shares of company stock worth $15,099,449. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

