Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 32,221 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after buying an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UN. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus reduced their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE UN opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

