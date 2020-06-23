Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.60 ($4.05).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.38) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.81) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

