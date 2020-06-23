Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

