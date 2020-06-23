Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 12,670 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 566,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.