Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,438 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $86,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,324 shares of company stock worth $275,074. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPY shares. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

AMPY opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

