Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NOBL opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

