Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

