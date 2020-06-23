Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,341 Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 81.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PC Tel were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Tel by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 283,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 215,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Tel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. PC Tel Inc has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PC Tel had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Tel Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.