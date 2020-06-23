Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Talend worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $230,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $359,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $52,176.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares in the company, valued at $21,439,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sudhir Steven Singh bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $495,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $113,884 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Talend SA has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

