Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of HBT Financial worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,460.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

