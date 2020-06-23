Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Personalis worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSNL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Personalis by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Personalis by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $395.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 77,797 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

