Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 889,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.11. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.69.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

