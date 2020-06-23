Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $343,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7,747.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415,647 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,081,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

AAXJ stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.