Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $384,000 Stock Position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Lifetime Brands worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Weber Alan W grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 231,491 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $145.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

