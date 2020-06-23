Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $391,000 Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $67,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,722.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $212,681.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,676.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $1,196,445. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $710.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.13.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

