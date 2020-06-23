Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $371,000 Investment in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOA opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $59.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.