Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,602 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 108,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESXB opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

