Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canon were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canon by 192.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Canon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 2,328.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Canon has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Canon Inc has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.