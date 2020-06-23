Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $168.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

