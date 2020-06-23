Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,166 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 19.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $165.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

